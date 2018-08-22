Twilio (TWLO) versus Cyberark Software (CYBR) Critical Review

Cyberark Software (NYSE: TWLO) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cyberark Software and Twilio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyberark Software 0 6 9 0 2.60 Twilio 0 1 16 0 2.94

Cyberark Software presently has a consensus target price of $69.53, suggesting a potential downside of 3.93%. Twilio has a consensus target price of $68.14, suggesting a potential downside of 10.09%. Given Cyberark Software’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cyberark Software is more favorable than Twilio.

Profitability

This table compares Cyberark Software and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyberark Software 6.80% 7.67% 5.45% Twilio -18.29% -21.41% -13.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cyberark Software and Twilio’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyberark Software $261.70 million 9.84 $16.01 million $0.73 99.15 Twilio $399.02 million 18.51 -$63.70 million ($0.78) -97.17

Cyberark Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cyberark Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Cyberark Software has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twilio has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.0% of Cyberark Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Twilio shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Twilio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cyberark Software beats Twilio on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. develops, markets, and sells software-based security solutions that protect organizations from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company offers privileged account security solution to secure, manage, and monitor account access and activities. Its privileged account security solution consists of Enterprise Password Vault that prevents user passwords and SSH keys; Privileged Session Manager that protects windows based systems, databases, virtual machines, network devices, Web sites, and SaaS applications; and Privileged Threat Analytics that enables to detect, alert, and respond to anomalous privileged activity. The company also provides Application Identity Manager, provides solutions for hard-coded passwords and embedded application credentials; Conjur, a secrets management solution integrates with the DevOps toolchain, as well as secures and manages secrets used by CI/CD tools such as Ansible, Chef, Jenkins and Puppet, and orchestration software such as Docker; and Endpoint Privilege Manager that offers application control software, as well as On-Demand Privileges Manager, secure Digital Vault, Web Management Interface, and Master Policy Engine and Discovery Engine. In addition, it offers Shared Technology; Sensitive Information Management Solution; and software maintenance and support, and consulting services. The company offers its products to financial services, manufacturing, insurance, healthcare, energy and utilities, transportation, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries, as well as government agencies through resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.