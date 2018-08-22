Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TPC remained flat at $$20.35 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 179,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,012. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.58%. analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $1,026,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,761,601 shares in the company, valued at $118,285,668.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 31.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,030,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,368,000 after buying an additional 971,423 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 2,038.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 597,898 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 339.6% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 414,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 320,229 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 21.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,214,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,787,000 after buying an additional 214,983 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth $4,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

