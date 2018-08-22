Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) Director Thomas F. Jr. Helms Sells 20,000 Shares

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Director Thomas F. Jr. Helms sold 20,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $636,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $31.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $619.01 million, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Turning Point Brands Inc has a one year low of $15.34 and a one year high of $34.88.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 51.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth about $267,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

