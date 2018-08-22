TTC Protocol Trading Down 10.6% This Week (TTC)

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, TTC Protocol has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TTC Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000739 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Bibox and DEx.top. TTC Protocol has a market cap of $8.30 million and $1.19 million worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00860210 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002532 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012393 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012272 BTC.

About TTC Protocol

TTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,920,718 tokens. The official message board for TTC Protocol is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TTC Protocol is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TTC Protocol Token Trading

TTC Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

