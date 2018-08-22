TrustNote 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.02 Million (TTT)

TrustNote (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 22nd. TrustNote has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of TrustNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrustNote has traded 45.4% lower against the dollar. One TrustNote coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00276666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00148292 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000231 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033954 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

TrustNote Profile

TrustNote’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,999,945 coins. The official website for TrustNote is trustnote.org . TrustNote’s official message board is medium.com/trustnote . TrustNote’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin

Buying and Selling TrustNote

TrustNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

