Truepoint Inc. Buys 3,587 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 526.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $171.42. 6,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,719. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $139.14 and a 52 week high of $172.69.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.