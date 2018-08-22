Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS) Insider Buys $15,525.00 in Stock

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) insider Mfp Partners Lp bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $15,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSEAMERICAN TPHS traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. 10,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,366. Trinity Place Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $7.59.

Get Trinity Place alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLC grew its stake in Trinity Place by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 208,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 57,673 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Trinity Place by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Place by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 43,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Place by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 909,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Trinity Place by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 96,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised Trinity Place from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th.

Trinity Place Company Profile

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.