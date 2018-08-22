Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Shares Sold by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 21,407,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,539 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,024,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,440,000 after acquiring an additional 670,514 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,385,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,763,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 377.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 358,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 283,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.12. Trinity Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $28.15 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.24 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trinity Industries from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Vertical Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and railcar maintenance services.

