Trexquant Investment LP Invests $1.43 Million in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Stock

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,513 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,390,000 after acquiring an additional 339,554 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 96,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 168,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 37,928 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5,492.6% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 10,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 16,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BK opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $49.39 and a 52-week high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.70.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

