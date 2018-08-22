Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holdings in Trimble Inc (TRMB)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 432.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth $102,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth $118,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2,852.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 152,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 147,225 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 22,096.2% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 109.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trimble stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.44.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $785.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $29,332.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at $513,827.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert G. Painter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $51,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,775.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,586 shares of company stock worth $3,044,081 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Edward Jones raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.38.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

