Trexquant Investment LP Decreases Position in Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,107 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,233,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,820,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Lazard by 2,291.8% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 552,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after purchasing an additional 529,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Lazard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,124,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Lazard by 459.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 461,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after purchasing an additional 379,018 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $48.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lazard Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $40.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.83.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Lazard had a return on equity of 47.49% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Lazard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lazard from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.