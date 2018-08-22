Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 39,500 Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.15% of Schnitzer Steel Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 134.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 120.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 124.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 13,676 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $506,285.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,047.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHN opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $687.20 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.