Trex Company Inc (TREX) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.20% of Trex worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 100.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Trex by 100.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Trex in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Trex by 33.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

In other Trex news, Director Frank H. Merlotti, Jr. sold 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $236,116.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,088.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $221,604.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,185 shares of company stock worth $1,807,589. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TREX opened at $83.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 2.40. Trex Company Inc has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $84.21.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $206.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. Trex had a return on equity of 46.45% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

