Tredje AP fonden Has $7.41 Million Stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 51.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,379 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32,472 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $700,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Adobe Systems by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,801 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after buying an additional 14,574 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Adobe Systems by 207.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp purchased a new position in Adobe Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $2,730,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.80, for a total value of $745,918.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,608,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,324 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,829 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $251.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a PE ratio of 70.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.95 and a 52-week high of $263.83.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 14th. The software company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adobe Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe Systems from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut Adobe Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adobe Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.76.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

