Tredje AP fonden Has $4.79 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,977 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 781.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 33,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $140.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Electronic Arts to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.95.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $1,205,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $200,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,341.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 97,750 shares of company stock worth $13,235,610 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $126.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $99.63 and a one year high of $151.26. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The game software company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

