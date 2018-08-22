Tredje AP fonden Decreases Position in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,299 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in EOG Resources by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,546 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.10.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $115.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 103.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. EOG Resources Inc has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $131.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 66.07%.

In other news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 55,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $6,609,637.22. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,131,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,857,631.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $6,982,473.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,445,304.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,815 shares of company stock worth $13,821,159. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

