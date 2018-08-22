Travelzoo (TZOO) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Travelzoo earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the information services provider an impact score of 47.5089448694404 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,882. The firm has a market cap of $160.92 million, a P/E ratio of 65.50 and a beta of 0.62. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $21.15.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.98 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Travelzoo’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 82,709 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,683.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 529,641 shares of company stock valued at $7,946,054 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company's publications and products include Travelzoo Websites; Travelzoo iPhone and Android applications; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

