TransUnion (TRU) Shares Bought by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,104,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,541 shares during the period. TransUnion makes up approximately 0.6% of Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $79,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Signition LP acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.69. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $75.99.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $563.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.86 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “$75.07” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on TransUnion from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransUnion from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.79.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $44,109.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,912.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $1,375,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,527.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,029 shares of company stock valued at $21,391,328 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

