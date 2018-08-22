Traders Sell Texas Instruments (TXN) on Strength (TXN)

Investors sold shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $65.17 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $115.29 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.12 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Texas Instruments had the 16th highest net out-flow for the day. Texas Instruments traded up $0.68 for the day and closed at $112.19

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.64.

The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 46.80%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 57.94%.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $2,824,222.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,260 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,709,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,531 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $845,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,127,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,592,000 after purchasing an additional 123,780 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,278,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,662,000 after purchasing an additional 921,101 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

