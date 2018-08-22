Traders Sell Shares of Netflix (NFLX) on Strength After Insider Selling

Investors sold shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) on strength during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. $878.37 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $923.85 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $45.48 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Netflix had the 18th highest net out-flow for the day. Netflix traded up $6.42 for the day and closed at $344.44Specifically, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $2,496,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,078,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 111,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $40,100,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,802 shares of company stock worth $155,673,849. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “$375.13” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Netflix from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.99.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.94 billion, a PE ratio of 275.55, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

