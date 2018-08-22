Traders Sell Shares of Gilead Sciences (GILD) on Strength (GILD)

Traders sold shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $57.67 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $83.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.46 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Gilead Sciences had the 28th highest net out-flow for the day. Gilead Sciences traded up $0.50 for the day and closed at $73.82

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Raymond James started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 9.52%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,228,227.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,936,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,191,575,000 after buying an additional 3,221,439 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4,550.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,913,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,389 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 147.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,078,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,662 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $137,210,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 55.5% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 4,210,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,700 shares in the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

