Traders Sell Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (TAP) on Strength (TAP)

Investors sold shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) on strength during trading hours on Monday. $15.35 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $46.33 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $30.98 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B traded up $0.12 for the day and closed at $68.68

Several research firms recently commented on TAP. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.92.

Get Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.69%.

In other Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $168,571.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,244,492.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B during the 4th quarter worth about $560,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,362,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,612,000 after acquiring an additional 759,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,519,000 after acquiring an additional 686,032 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B Company Profile (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Co Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.