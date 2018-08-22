Traders Purchase High Volume of CA Call Options (CA)

CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 10,013 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,078% compared to the typical daily volume of 850 call options.

In other CA news, SVP Anthony J. Radesca sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $65,052.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,623 shares in the company, valued at $420,055.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Gregoire sold 86,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,101,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,494 shares of company stock worth $6,709,959. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 723,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CA in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of CA by 4.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 72,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of CA by 5.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 40,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CA by 18.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CA stock opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. CA has a 52-week low of $31.45 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). CA had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that CA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CA’s dividend payout ratio is 43.97%.

CA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of CA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of CA from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $44.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

About CA

CA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

