Traders Buy Regions Financial (RF) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $25.21 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $7.60 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $17.61 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Regions Financial had the 29th highest net in-flow for the day. Regions Financial traded down ($0.01) for the day and closed at $19.53

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.00%.

In other news, Director Susan W. Matlock sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,914 shares in the company, valued at $275,909. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 23,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $434,969.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,114.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,440 shares of company stock worth $1,227,256. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 21.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 607,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 105,946 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 195.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 883,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,703,000 after purchasing an additional 584,241 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 422.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 856,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 692,611 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,179,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,453,000 after purchasing an additional 754,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other specialty financing.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.