Traders Buy Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) on weakness during trading on Monday. $32.95 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $11.67 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $21.28 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Public Service Enterprise Group had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. Public Service Enterprise Group traded down ($0.25) for the day and closed at $53.56

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.43%.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $1,121,857.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 574,131 shares in the company, valued at $30,916,954.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,269,739. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $108,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $149,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 63.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (NYSE:PEG)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

