Traders Buy Large Volume of Kronos Worldwide Call Options (KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,651 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,656% compared to the average volume of 94 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,565,933 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 105,980 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 391.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 440,234 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors own 20.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRO. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

NYSE KRO opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.44. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $471.80 million for the quarter. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 14.81%. sell-side analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

