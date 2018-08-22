Trade Desk (TTD) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Trade Desk earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.9739500809289 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $129.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.04. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $133.84.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.87 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 14.59%. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trade Desk to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $101.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised Trade Desk to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.63.

In related news, CFO Paul Ross sold 26,230 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $3,314,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $1,082,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,954,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 472,883 shares of company stock valued at $44,503,207. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including connected TV, mobile, video, audio, display, social, and native on various devices, such as smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones and tablets.

