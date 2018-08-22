Towerstream (TWER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($5.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
TWER stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Towerstream has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.02.
About Towerstream
Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Towerstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Towerstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.