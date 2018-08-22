Towerstream (TWER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Towerstream (OTCMKTS:TWER) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($5.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

TWER stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Towerstream has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.02.

About Towerstream

Towerstream Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed wireless broadband services over a wireless network transmitting over regulated and unregulated radio spectrum to commercial customers in the United States. Its wireless broadband service supports bandwidth on demand, wireless redundancy, virtual private networks, disaster recovery, bundled data, and video services.

