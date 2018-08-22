Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 1,138 Shares of FedEx Co. (FDX)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,429 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. FedEx comprises 1.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $14,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,234,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $536,510,000 after buying an additional 206,147 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in FedEx by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,242,435 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $298,321,000 after buying an additional 44,645 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,041 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $226,843,000 after buying an additional 23,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,966,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 841,168 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $190,996,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FDX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.75.

Shares of FDX opened at $251.11 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $205.64 and a one year high of $274.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 23.17%. FedEx’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 EPS. research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.98%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

