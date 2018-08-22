Tower Bridge Advisors Acquires 1,000 Shares of Unilever NV (UN)

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Unilever were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 3.3% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 130,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Unilever by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 67,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 102,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 22.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 25.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

UN stock opened at $57.27 on Wednesday. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $51.56 and a 52-week high of $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $97.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. equities research analysts predict that Unilever NV will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4531 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UN shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Saturday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Unilever to $65.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. The company operates through Personal Care, Home Care, Foods, and Refreshment segments. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, Vaseline, Dermalogica, Murad, Dollar Shave Club, Zest & Camay, and Seventh Generation brands.

