Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 4,149 Shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (IXUS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (BMV:IXUS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,149 shares during the period. ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT comprises about 2.0% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT were worth $7,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 9.7% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 19,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 68,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 3.5% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its stake in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT stock opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT has a 52 week low of $1,050.00 and a 52 week high of $1,260.00.

