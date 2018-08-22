Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 436,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,255,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,033,000 after purchasing an additional 106,155 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,946,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $30.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.0611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

