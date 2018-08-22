Toronto Dominion Bank Has $9.48 Million Position in Msci Inc (MSCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 829.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,153 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Msci worth $9,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Msci by 2,573.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Msci during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Msci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Msci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Msci in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a report on Sunday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Msci in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Msci from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “$171.53” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Msci from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

NYSE MSCI opened at $173.54 on Wednesday. Msci Inc has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Msci had a return on equity of 114.65% and a net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $363.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Msci’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

