Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 31,758 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,111 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of American Airlines Group worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,639,637 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,280,274,000 after purchasing an additional 95,130 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,046,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $210,250,000 after buying an additional 287,400 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,459,435 shares of the airline’s stock worth $127,792,000 after buying an additional 108,926 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690,052 shares of the airline’s stock worth $87,816,000 after buying an additional 99,008 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,687,054 shares of the airline’s stock worth $64,041,000 after buying an additional 42,289 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

AAL stock opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -25.16. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52 week low of $35.64 and a 52 week high of $59.08.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 151.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Airlines Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.