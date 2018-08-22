Toro (TTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Toro (NYSE:TTC) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Toro to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Toro had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $875.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Toro to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TTC opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. Toro has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other Toro news, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $214,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,736 shares in the company, valued at $348,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,084 shares of company stock worth $1,328,960. Insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toro in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

The Toro Company manufactures and markets turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting products, snow and ice management products, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, and residential yard and snow thrower products worldwide. Its Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, such as sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories; and sprinkler heads, electric and hydraulic valves, controllers, computer irrigation central control systems, and micro-irrigation drip tape and hose products, as well as professionally installed lighting products.

