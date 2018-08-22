Torchmark Co. (TMK) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Torchmark worth $9,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torchmark during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Torchmark by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Torchmark by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Torchmark by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 351,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Torchmark by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TMK opened at $89.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. Torchmark Co. has a one year low of $74.48 and a one year high of $93.60.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Torchmark had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Torchmark’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Torchmark Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Torchmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Torchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Torchmark from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

In other Torchmark news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 875 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $76,623.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $76,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,497 shares of Torchmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $132,364.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,372 shares of company stock worth $3,465,628. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Torchmark Company Profile

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life and term life insurance, and other life insurance.

