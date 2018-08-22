Toll Brothers (TOL) Stock Price Up -1.6% After Earnings Beat

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $38.88. Approximately 224,526 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,153,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.88%.

TOL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 186.7% in the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,850.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 7.02.

About Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

