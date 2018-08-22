Toll Brothers (TOL) Posts Earnings Results

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Toll Brothers from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.56.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

