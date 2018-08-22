Toll Brothers (TOL) Posts Earnings Results

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.23, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.73.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.88%.
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.
