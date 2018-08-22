Todd Asset Management LLC Invests $6.83 Million in Eni SpA (E) Stock

Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 183,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ENI by 6.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,414,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,984,000 after purchasing an additional 90,827 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ENI by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 713,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,217,000 after purchasing an additional 71,793 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 16.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 518,705 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 73,106 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 17.6% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 494,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,364,000 after purchasing an additional 73,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 46.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 452,661 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 143,292 shares in the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of E stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eni SpA has a 1 year low of $30.81 and a 1 year high of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.80.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). ENI had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter. research analysts expect that Eni SpA will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on E shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.62.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

