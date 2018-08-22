Todd Asset Management LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Perspecta Inc (PRSP) Stock

Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter worth $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter worth $181,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter worth $190,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP bought a new stake in Perspecta in the second quarter worth $171,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRSP. Loop Capital began coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. Perspecta Inc has a twelve month low of $19.84 and a twelve month high of $27.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

