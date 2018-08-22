TJX Companies (TJX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Buckingham Research raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $112.00. Buckingham Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. TJX Companies traded as high as $101.51 and last traded at $101.51, with a volume of 299291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.89.

Several other research firms have also commented on TJX. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TJX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 280.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

TJX Companies Company Profile (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

