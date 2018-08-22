TiVo (TIVO) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. TiVo earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.1607855649585 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TIVO shares. ValuEngine downgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TiVo from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

Shares of NASDAQ TIVO traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 56,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,506. TiVo has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of -0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. TiVo’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides entertainment technology and audience insights worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment licenses its patent portfolio to multi-channel video service providers, including cable, satellite, and Internet-protocol television providers; set-top box manufacturers; and interactive television software and program guide providers in the online, over-the-top (OTT) video, and mobile phone businesses, as well as consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers.

