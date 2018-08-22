Timothy James Wilson Sells 2,000 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) insider Timothy James Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.67, for a total transaction of C$129,340.00.

Timothy James Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 17th, Timothy James Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.50, for a total transaction of C$127,000.00.

TSE:EQB traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,541. Equitable Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$51.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

EQB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$66.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.13.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. Its deposit products include guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), and deposit notes. The company also provides single family lending services, such as loans secured by owner-occupied and investment properties comprising detached and semi-detached houses, townhouses, and condos through a range of products, such as mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and equity release mortgages; and commercial lending products that include mortgages on commercial properties comprising mixed-use, multi-unit residential, shopping plaza, professional office, and industrial properties.

