Tile Shop Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (TTS)

Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 964 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,790% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 58,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tile Shop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tile Shop from $7.40 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tile Shop in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tile Shop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of TTS opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tile Shop has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.86.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Tile Shop will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Tile Shop’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

