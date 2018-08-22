Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

Tiffany & Co. stock opened at $131.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.79. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $141.64.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.20 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. research analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, insider Leigh M. Harlan sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $521,974.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,263.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gretchen Koback-Pursel sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total value of $117,754.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,021.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,407 shares of company stock worth $9,389,318 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 174.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Impax Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 266.1% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

