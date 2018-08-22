Thore Cash (TCH) Trading Down 4.6% This Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $42,851.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash token can currently be bought for about $7.78 or 0.00121801 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00261405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00147762 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000219 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00010343 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00032831 BTC.

Thore Cash Token Profile

Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.