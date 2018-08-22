Thoma Bravo, Llc Sells 15,812,500 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 15,812,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $431,048,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Thoma Bravo, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 29th, Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 20,479,200 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $443,579,472.00.

SAIL stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.85. 1,748,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,960. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 746.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.02 million. Sailpoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,664,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 649,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after acquiring an additional 77,343 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 235,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

