TheCreed (TCR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

TheCreed (CURRENCY:TCR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One TheCreed coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TheCreed has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. TheCreed has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of TheCreed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.59 or 0.02168094 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00569473 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00021753 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00045809 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026037 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00018469 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010284 BTC.

TheCreed Profile

TheCreed (CRYPTO:TCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the QuBit hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2016. TheCreed’s official website is thecreed.tech . TheCreed’s official Twitter account is @TheCreed_Crypto

TheCreed Coin Trading

TheCreed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TheCreed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TheCreed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TheCreed using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

