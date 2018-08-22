The Cypherfunks (FUNK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $120.00

The Cypherfunks (CURRENCY:FUNK) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One The Cypherfunks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. The Cypherfunks has a total market cap of $187,834.00 and approximately $120.00 worth of The Cypherfunks was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Cypherfunks has traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000557 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00011002 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001971 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000548 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000070 BTC.

The Cypherfunks Coin Profile

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. The Cypherfunks’ total supply is 48,474,619,999 coins. The Cypherfunks’ official website is thecypherfunks.com . The Reddit community for The Cypherfunks is /r/thecypherfunks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Cypherfunks’ official Twitter account is @thecypherfunks and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling The Cypherfunks

The Cypherfunks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Cypherfunks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Cypherfunks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Cypherfunks using one of the exchanges listed above.

