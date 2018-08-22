The Coca-Cola (KO) Given “Buy” Rating at HSBC

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.24.

KO opened at $46.22 on Monday. The Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $5,178,803.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,121,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock valued at $10,027,727. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,076,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after buying an additional 55,890 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 1,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,006,000 after buying an additional 6,724,982 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 413.2% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 48,068 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

